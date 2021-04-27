Zacks: Analysts Expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will report sales of $327.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $322.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $331.82 million. Conn’s reported sales of $317.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.67. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CONN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In related news, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $63,581.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Conn’s by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Conn’s by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 238,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 148,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Conn’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,447,000 after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $581.58 million, a PE ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

