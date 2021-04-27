Zacks: Analysts Expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.44. Endo International reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Endo International.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $760.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENDP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Endo International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.64.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares in the company, valued at $839,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Endo International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Endo International by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Endo International during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 192,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter worth $1,323,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENDP opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. Endo International has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.