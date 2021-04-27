Zacks: Analysts Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.38. Euronet Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.99 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

EEFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 738.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 94,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 83,505 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth $1,388,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,479. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.97 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.73 and its 200-day moving average is $134.13.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.