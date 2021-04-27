Zacks: Analysts Expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to announce $3.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.14 billion. FOX reported sales of $3.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year sales of $12.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $12.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.75 billion to $13.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.24.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in FOX by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $132,311,000. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $20,054,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in FOX by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,477,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,026,000 after acquiring an additional 678,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FOX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,063,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,543,000 after acquiring an additional 558,941 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

