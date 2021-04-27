Zacks: Analysts Expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Announce $1.58 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to post earnings per share of $1.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.66. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBHT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.19.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $167.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.83 and a 200 day moving average of $145.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $95.30 and a 52 week high of $178.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.