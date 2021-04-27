Zacks: Analysts Expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $788.64 Million

Analysts expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to post $788.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $759.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $825.61 million. Lennox International posted sales of $723.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $3.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

NYSE:LII opened at $332.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International has a one year low of $173.24 and a one year high of $348.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

In related news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.74, for a total value of $582,009.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,573,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.96, for a total transaction of $130,951.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,676 shares of company stock worth $5,076,777. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth $452,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth about $3,534,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,847,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennox International (LII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.