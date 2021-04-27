Zacks: Analysts Expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.20 Million

Brokerages predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will report sales of $90.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.12 million to $94.22 million. Live Oak Bancshares reported sales of $63.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year sales of $365.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $350.10 million to $386.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $396.87 million, with estimates ranging from $373.70 million to $414.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $10,311,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 190,460 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 16,009.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 179,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 178,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,750,000 after purchasing an additional 138,057 shares during the period. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $5,332,000. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $65.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 74.32 and a beta of 1.30. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $72.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.00 and a 200-day moving average of $49.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

