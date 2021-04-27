Zacks: Analysts Expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.20 Million

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will report sales of $90.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.12 million to $94.22 million. Live Oak Bancshares reported sales of $63.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year sales of $365.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $350.10 million to $386.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $396.87 million, with estimates ranging from $373.70 million to $414.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $10,311,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 190,460 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 16,009.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 179,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 178,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,750,000 after purchasing an additional 138,057 shares during the period. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $5,332,000. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $65.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 74.32 and a beta of 1.30. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $72.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.00 and a 200-day moving average of $49.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.