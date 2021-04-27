Zacks: Analysts Expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.76 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will announce $17.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.30 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $15.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $75.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.19 billion to $75.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $78.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.12 billion to $79.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock opened at $143.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

