Zacks: Analysts Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Post $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will report earnings per share of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. SS&C Technologies reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSNC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.88.

SSNC stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,487,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,032. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $51.54 and a 52 week high of $75.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 78,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 306,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,265,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

