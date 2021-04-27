Zacks: Analysts Expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to Announce $1.91 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to announce earnings of $1.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93. SYNNEX reported earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $8.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $8.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cross Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.11.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $600,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,328.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,192 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,409 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

SNX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,161. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $126.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

