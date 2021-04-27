Zacks: Analysts Expect TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.14 Billion

Brokerages expect TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) to report sales of $3.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TELUS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.12 billion and the highest is $3.15 billion. TELUS posted sales of $2.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TELUS will report full-year sales of $13.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 billion to $13.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $14.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%.

TU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in TELUS by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,124,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $304,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,018 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in TELUS by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,168,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,564 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,959,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $157,599,000 after acquiring an additional 496,002 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in TELUS by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,224,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,466,000 after acquiring an additional 269,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in TELUS by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,812,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,312,000 after acquiring an additional 236,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. TELUS has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

