Zacks: Analysts Expect Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to Announce $2.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to report earnings of $2.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Trinseo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.61. Trinseo posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 830.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full year earnings of $7.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trinseo.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. Trinseo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price objective on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $1,035,954.48. Insiders have sold 85,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,007 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo stock opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -44.95 and a beta of 1.73. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

