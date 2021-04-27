Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.43. Acadia Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $541.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.12. 4,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,937. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.16.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

