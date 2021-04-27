Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will report sales of $12.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.65 billion. Accenture posted sales of $10.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year sales of $49.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.59 billion to $49.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $52.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.33 billion to $53.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $289.52 on Tuesday. Accenture has a 1 year low of $174.94 and a 1 year high of $293.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.56. The firm has a market cap of $184.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,998 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,375. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1,557.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accenture (ACN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.