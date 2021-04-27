Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.76 Million

Analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will announce sales of $71.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.16 million. Amicus Therapeutics reported sales of $60.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $313.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $309.30 million to $319.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $429.58 million, with estimates ranging from $369.90 million to $487.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. The business had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,683 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $76,906.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,931,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,682 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,656.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,379 shares of company stock valued at $795,330 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

