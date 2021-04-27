Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to report sales of $38.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.20 million. argenx reported sales of $21.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full year sales of $104.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.95 million to $247.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $272.13 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $429.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.14 million.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $421.00 price objective (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.35.

Shares of ARGX opened at $293.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of -61.95 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a 1-year low of $141.26 and a 1-year high of $382.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,037,000. Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its stake in argenx by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after buying an additional 23,045 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in argenx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in argenx by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

