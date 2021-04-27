Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will announce $51.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.30 million and the lowest is $50.40 million. German American Bancorp reported sales of $50.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year sales of $202.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $198.40 million to $206.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $204.20 million, with estimates ranging from $201.20 million to $208.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $56.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of GABC opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. German American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director U Butch Klem sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $223,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $490,728.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,714 in the last ninety days. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 30.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

