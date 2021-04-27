Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to post $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.31. HomeStreet posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 232.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.22. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HMST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on HomeStreet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HomeStreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

HomeStreet stock opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.78. The firm has a market cap of $907.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.06. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

In related news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh acquired 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $75,003.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at $438,669.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $536,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,530.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,325. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

