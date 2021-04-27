Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.58. Integra LifeSciences reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $388.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.51 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IART. Citigroup increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 70,275 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $5,000,066.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares in the company, valued at $698,759,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 4,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $291,049.20. Insiders have sold 1,086,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,379,561 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IART traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $76.63. The stock had a trading volume of 591,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,816. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average of $62.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $76.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

