Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.97 Billion

Brokerages expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to report $6.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.99 billion and the lowest is $6.94 billion. Performance Food Group reported sales of $7.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year sales of $28.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.22 billion to $28.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $31.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.51 billion to $31.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,780,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,039 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,743,492 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $463,888,000 after purchasing an additional 652,983 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,109,903 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $52,842,000 after purchasing an additional 550,012 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.95. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

