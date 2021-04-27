Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $759.80 Million

Brokerages expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to announce sales of $759.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $784.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $738.17 million. Wynn Resorts posted sales of $953.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year sales of $4.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $6.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WYNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $125.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.95.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,872 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.