Zacks: Brokerages Expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will announce sales of $12.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.65 billion and the highest is $12.94 billion. Accenture posted sales of $10.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year sales of $49.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.59 billion to $49.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $52.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.33 billion to $53.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

ACN stock opened at $289.52 on Tuesday. Accenture has a 1-year low of $174.94 and a 1-year high of $293.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $251,231.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,831.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,998 shares of company stock worth $12,203,375. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

