Zacks: Brokerages Expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $829.70 Million

Analysts expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to post $829.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $825.46 million to $833.70 million. Akamai Technologies reported sales of $764.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year sales of $3.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Akamai Technologies.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.44.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $746,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $515,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,772.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,888 shares of company stock worth $2,573,357. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $101,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,581,000. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $109.75 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.