Zacks: Brokerages Expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.22). Akoustis Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%.

AKTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

In related news, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,386.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,239 shares in the company, valued at $20,452,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 428,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,948. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $634,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,384,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $2,336,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $520.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.63. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.