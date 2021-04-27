Zacks: Brokerages Expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Will Post Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report earnings per share of $1.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88. ICON Public posted earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year earnings of $8.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.16 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.06. The company had a trading volume of 725,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,382. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.49. ICON Public has a one year low of $145.11 and a one year high of $223.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 84,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

