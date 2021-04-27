Zacks: Brokerages Expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to announce $22.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.76 billion to $22.58 billion. Johnson & Johnson reported sales of $18.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year sales of $91.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.16 billion to $91.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $96.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.45 billion to $96.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $164.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.94. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $432.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

