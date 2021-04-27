Zacks: Brokerages Expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. Manhattan Associates posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

MANH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.43.

Shares of MANH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.31. 462,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,609. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.70 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.73. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $63.62 and a 12-month high of $146.50.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

