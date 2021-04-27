Zacks: Brokerages Expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will report $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. Qorvo reported sales of $787.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year sales of $3.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.48.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $198.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.16. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $90.25 and a 1-year high of $199.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 46.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,917,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth about $1,474,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,101,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 361,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,604,000 after purchasing an additional 99,713 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

