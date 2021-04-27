Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.95 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will announce $104.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.60 million and the lowest is $90.10 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $313.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $788.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $688.40 million to $948.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $126.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RHP shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.70.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.15. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $86.58.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,137,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,150,000 after acquiring an additional 313,391 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,538,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,215,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,361,000 after buying an additional 173,991 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,182,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,101,000 after purchasing an additional 94,410 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,011,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.