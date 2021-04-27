Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Post -$1.98 EPS

Brokerages predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will announce earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.60) and the highest is ($1.42). Sage Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.44) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.21) to ($6.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($5.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.27) to ($2.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAGE. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.69.

NASDAQ SAGE traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,431. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.62. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $33.82 and a twelve month high of $98.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,190,000 after acquiring an additional 359,110 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,592,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,805,000 after acquiring an additional 159,484 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 563,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,789,000 after buying an additional 125,603 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $44,045,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,604,000 after buying an additional 177,700 shares during the period.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

