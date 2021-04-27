Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $795.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to post sales of $795.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $814.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $774.00 million. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $138.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 474%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAVE. Barclays boosted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

SAVE opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.59. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

