Zacks: Brokerages Expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to Post $2.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to report $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the highest is $2.94. Target posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full-year earnings of $8.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $9.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $10.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.35.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $204.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,772. Target has a twelve month low of $106.10 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.29. The stock has a market cap of $101.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

