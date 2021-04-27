Zacks: Brokerages Expect W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $454.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to announce sales of $454.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $454.90 million and the lowest is $454.20 million. W. R. Grace & Co. posted sales of $421.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow W. R. Grace & Co..

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRA. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. CL King upped their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.89.

Shares of NYSE:GRA opened at $68.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $68.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.62 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRA. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

