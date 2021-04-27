Zacks: Brokerages Expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $409.89 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will post $409.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $404.55 million and the highest is $415.74 million. WEX posted sales of $431.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $398.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.53 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%.

WEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

WEX stock opened at $228.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 79.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX has a 1-year low of $110.01 and a 1-year high of $234.64.

In other WEX news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $805,736.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,202.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $2,864,169.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,794,368.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,558 shares of company stock valued at $58,833,800 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 420,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,549,000 after purchasing an additional 30,291 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,260,000 after purchasing an additional 428,025 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $5,088,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $572,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

