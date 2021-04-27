Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to Post $0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.42. Wheaton Precious Metals reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $2.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

WPM opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.87. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,649,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,447 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4,074.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 712,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,673.5% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,114,000 after purchasing an additional 557,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

