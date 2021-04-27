Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to Post $0.85 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will report $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Yum! Brands reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YUM. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,031. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.85. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $118.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

