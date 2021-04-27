Zano Hits One Day Volume of $341,120.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.05 or 0.00005556 BTC on exchanges. Zano has a total market cap of $32.41 million and approximately $341,120.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zano has traded up 97.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,976.55 or 1.00033337 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00041371 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $665.25 or 0.01210457 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.20 or 0.00522586 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.96 or 0.00387489 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00132265 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,643,818 coins and its circulating supply is 10,614,318 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.