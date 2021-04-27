Zap Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.47 Million (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. In the last week, Zap has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Zap has a total market capitalization of $36.47 million and $2.39 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00067086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00064879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.04 or 0.00813598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00097635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,619.84 or 0.08351907 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

