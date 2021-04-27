ZClassic Price Tops $0.62 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 27th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 97.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $5.68 million and approximately $33,052.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.94 or 0.00426874 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00018149 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00166278 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.82 or 0.00229576 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005171 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,180,666 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

