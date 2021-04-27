Zcoin Price Reaches $4.23 on Top Exchanges (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,834.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.30 or 0.04807729 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.40 or 0.00469412 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $874.30 or 0.01594420 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.34 or 0.00711841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.86 or 0.00517664 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00061142 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $235.06 or 0.00428667 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

