Zeepin One Day Volume Tops $66,039.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Zeepin has a total market cap of $634,558.08 and $66,039.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00063496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.21 or 0.00279930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $584.97 or 0.01055047 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00027640 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.41 or 0.00729399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,449.59 or 1.00008703 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

