Zel (ZEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.20 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.94 or 0.00421166 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00018312 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00162154 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.74 or 0.00248529 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005194 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005622 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

