Zel (ZEL) Trading Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $239.78 or 0.00431268 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.96 or 0.00170798 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00016455 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.26 or 0.00227094 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005102 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

