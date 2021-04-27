Zenfuse (ZEFU) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. In the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zenfuse coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $9.49 million and approximately $632,223.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00067093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00020601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00063771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $431.29 or 0.00786483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00096389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,379.39 or 0.07985998 BTC.

Zenfuse Coin Profile

ZEFU is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,343,438 coins. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.