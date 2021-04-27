ZEON Price Down 28.4% This Week (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $26.74 million and $8.54 million worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZEON has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00067306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00020712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00063818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.39 or 0.00787152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00097323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,434.23 or 0.08091154 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,529,119,148 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

