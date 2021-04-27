Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Market Cap Reaches $1.67 Million

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded up 21.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,726.42 or 0.03148193 BTC on popular exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $48,643.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00067093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00020601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00063771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $431.29 or 0.00786483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00096389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,379.39 or 0.07985998 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

ZUT is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

