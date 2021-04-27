Zero (ZER) Reaches Market Cap of $4.87 Million

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. During the last week, Zero has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000881 BTC on popular exchanges. Zero has a market cap of $4.87 million and $85,803.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.47 or 0.00432065 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00017144 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.59 or 0.00173550 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.15 or 0.00226655 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004951 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,932,391 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

