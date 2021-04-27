ZeroSwap Market Capitalization Tops $58.39 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. In the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $58.39 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00067306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00020712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00063818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $431.39 or 0.00787152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00097323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,434.23 or 0.08091154 BTC.

ZeroSwap (ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,889,684 coins. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

