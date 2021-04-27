Zhihu Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,425 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 671% compared to the average volume of 704 call options.

Shares of NYSE ZH opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. Zhihu has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zhihu in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

