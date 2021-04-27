Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Lowered to $202.00 at BTIG Research

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZG. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.44.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $144.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of -73.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 296.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 74.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

